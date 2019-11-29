Robert Ellsworth Sibley, Jr.

Benton, LA – Robert Ellsworth Sibley, Jr. passed away unexpectedly November 26, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born October 1, 1940 in Troy, NY and served proudly in the United States Navy.

He was truly loved andwill be missed by his wife of 43 years, Bea Sibley; his six children, Gregory, Sharon, Cindy, Kimberly, Troy, and Robert and his 15 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Robert and Mildred; sister, Joanne, and survived by his brother, David. He leaves behind a very large church family both in Michigan and in Louisiana and will be welcomed by many more in Heaven.

A Memorial Service will be held at Rose-Neath Marshall St. Chapel, 1815 Marshall St., Shreveport, LA 71101, on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 3 p.m. The familywill receive friends from 2:30 p.m. until service time. Officiating will be Rev. Craig F. Johnson.