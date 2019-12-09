Robert Estes

Benton, LA – A Funeral Service for Bob Estes will be 1 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019 at Rose-Neath Bossier Chapel. Officiating will be Rev. Brad Franklin, pastor of Benton United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. at Rose-Neath Bossier. Interment will be private.

Bob was born in St. Louis, MO on June 11, 1945 and passed away December 5, 2019 in Benton, LA. He was a member of Benton United Methodist Church and The Sharks RC Club. He had been a Division Manager for a wholesale food company.

Bob is survived by his wife of 51 years, Toni Estes; daughter, Chrissi Middleton and sister, Terrie Cox.

The family would like to thank Dr. V, LA Home Health and Amedisys Hospice. The family suggests that memorials be made to Grace Group Home, 115 Sherwood Dr., Benton, LA 71006.