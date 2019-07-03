Services to honor the life of Mr. Robert H. “Bobby” Wiggins, 77, will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Bobby was born on January 14, 1942 in Shreveport, LA to parents, Vern and Charlene Wiggins, and passed away on the evening of July 1, 2019. He came to know the Lord and was saved and baptized at Waller Baptist Church back in the 1970’s. Bobby was a sheet metal mechanic and could make just about anything. He loved working with his hands, gardening, and spending time with his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

Bobby is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sandra Wiggins; daughters, Lisa Ann and Cheryl Wiggins; son, Chris Wiggins; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.