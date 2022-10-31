Robert Purnell Greer

Robert Purnell Greer 81 of Granger, Texas was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on 1 March 1941. Robert went to be with his Lord and Savior on 26 Oct 2022 due to illness. Robert was 2nd son born to James L. Greer and Frances E. Greer of Bossier City, Louisiana.



Robert is preceded in death by his wife Janice M. Greer of 54 years of marriage. Robert and Janice lived in La Porte, Tx for 36 years before moving to Granger, Tx. were he lived out the last years of his life.



He is preceded in death by daughter Janna M. Greer of Granger, Tx and preceded by brother John E. Methvien of Shreveport, LA.



Robert is survived by his son Rodney D. Greer of Georgetown, Tx., daughter Shari R. Greer and husband Scott Thorne of Humble, Tx, Three Grandchildren James C. Greer of Los Angeles, Ca., Devan L. Greer of Kyle, Tx, Joshua D. Davis of Canyon Lake, Tx.

Robert served in the United States Navy 1959-1963 in the Pacific. He worked for Ethyl/Albermarle Corporation as a Chemical Operator for 31years in Pasadena, Tx.



There are family and friends whom were blessed to know Robert.



Visitation is to be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Monday, October 31, 2022, at Providence Funeral Home, 807 Carlos Parker Blvd. N.W., in Taylor TX.



Funeral Services are to be held at 10:00 am Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Providence Funeral Home with burial to follow at Granger City Cemetery in Granger, TX.

