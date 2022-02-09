Robert Sogomonian, MD, and Ryan Master, MD, First in State to Use M5+ Catheter with Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy

Interventional Cardiologists Robert Sogomonian, MD, and Ryan G. Master, MD, have performed an intravascular lithotripsy procedure using the Shockwave M5+ catheter. The doctors are partners at Pierremont Cardiology, part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network.

The M5+ catheter is used with the Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy system to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD), a common vascular condition that affects the lower extremities such as the legs, ankles, or feet. PAD is a narrowing or blockage of vessels that carry blood from the heart to the legs and is primarily caused by a buildup of plaque in the arteries. The lithotripsy technology opens clogged arteries that are especially difficult to unblock due to hard calcium deposits.

Willis-Knighton Heart & Vascular Institute has been offering Shockwave Intravascular Lithotripsy since April 2021, and was the first in Northwest Louisiana to offer the technology. The Shockwave IVL System is based on the same technology used to destroy kidney stones so they can more easily pass through the urinary tract.

Shockwave works by threading a catheter through the femoral or radial artery to the location of the blockage and inflating a special balloon. An electrical discharge from emitters on the catheter vaporizes the fluid within the balloon, creating a rapidly expanding and collapsing bubble that generates sonic pressure waves. The waves pass through soft tissue and create microfractures in the calcium inside the vessel and embedded within its walls. After the calcium is cracked, a balloon fully expands the vessel, and a drug-eluting stent is safely implanted to improve blood flow.

The doctors said the new technology allows treatment and fracture of calcium build up in larger arteries in the body and wider array of patients in a safe and effective manner.