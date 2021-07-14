Robert Sogomonian, MD, MBA, RPVI, Joins Pierremont Cardiology

Robert Sogomonian, MD, MBA, RPVI, has joined Pierremont Cardiology to practice interventional cardiology, with a focus on vascular disease.



Dr. Sogomonian joins the Willis-Knighton Physician Network after completing fellowships in cardiovascular disease and interventional cardiology at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s and Beth Israel in New York City, as well as an internal medicine residency at Mount Sinai in Elmhurst, N.Y. He obtained his medical degree from American University of Antigua College of Medicine after graduating from the University of California, Riverside, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry. He also holds a Master of Business Administration degree in healthcare administration from Plymouth State University in New Hampshire.



He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease. In addition, he holds several other certifications, including Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation (RPVI), cardiovascular computer tomography (CBCCT), and nuclear cardiology (CBNC).



Dr. Sogomonian explains that his practice will concentrate on treating coronary artery disease and peripheral vascular disease. “That means opening blockages in arteries that surround the heart,” he says, “as well as opening blockages in vessels throughout the body.” With his unique training, he focuses on using the least invasive techniques available.



Pierremont Cardiology is located in the WK Pierremont Medical Arts Building, 1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 210, in Shreveport. The practice includes Anil Chhabra, MD, FACC, FACP; Jonathan Davis, MD, FACC, FSCAI; Joseph Fredi, MD, FACC; Robert Martin, MD, FACC, FSCAI; Ryan Master, MD, MS; Iqbal Singh, MD, MBChB, MRCP, FACC, FASNC, and Paul Stafford, MD, FACC, FSCAI.



Dr. Sogomonian and his partners accept new patients and most insurance plans.