Robert Wayne Hightower

April 29th, 1963 – January 18th, 2021





Robert Wayne Hightower, 57, a longtime resident of Fillmore, joined our father in heaven on Monday, January 18, 2021, after courageously battling cancer.



Services for Mr. Hightower will begin with a Gathering of Family and Friends between 1:30 & 2:30 PM, followed by the Funeral at 2:30, with Pastor Dan Sikes presiding. All services, including Interment will be held at Hill Crest, in Haughton, on Saturday January 23.



Robert was born in Shreveport, LA on April 29, 1963, to the proud parents, Robert & Barbara Hightower.



He was raised in Bellevue Oil Field and then he went on to a career in the oil field.



An additional career that Robert went on to succeed in was within the local steel manufacturing industry, having had extensive opportunities at both: Beaird Industries and Steele Forgings. So, you can take the Man out of the ‘Oil Patch’ but you can never take the ‘Oil Patch’ out of the Man. Many have stated: “He had an Oil Field Heart”.



Robert was a lifetime member of Bell Park Baptist Church. Robert was a wonderful father and a devoted loving husband. To his family and friends, he was considered to be the most amazing man in the world, who loved and cherished his family first and foremost. Words can not express, how much, Robert loved his family and his family loved him!



He was preceded in death by: his parents, Barbara Barnes and Robert Wayne Hightower, Sr.; and his beloved Uncle Tommy Barnes.



Left to cherish his memory are: his loving wife of almost 33 years, Stormy Hightower; son, Corey Wallace and fiancé Heather; daughter, Kaitlyn Hightower and fiancé Hunter; special children, Tammy Gullo & family, Kristin Fillingim & family.



Also left to carry on his legacy are: Sister, Bobby Wynette; brother, Charles Van; four beautiful grandchildren, Steve, Ella, Brayden, Ian; Mother-in-law, Dianne Webb; and Brother & Sister-In-Laws, Jack & Dina and a large number of loving family members and friends.



He will be forever in our hearts.



Pall Bearers: Jack Webb, Joseph Webb, Hunter Holmes, Jamie Webb, Mason Griffin, Samuel Hightower.



Special thanks to Dr. “Bob” Massengill and staff.





-To The Moon Baby-

