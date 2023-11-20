Robertson Named President & CEO ofCHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System

CHRISTUS Health announced today that Casey Robertson has been

appointed as the new president and CEO of the CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System,

effective Dec. 4.



Robertson comes to Shreveport from the CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System in

Longview, Texas, where he spent 18 months as chief operating officer.



“I am very much looking forward to working with our great CHRISTUS Associates and the

communities here in the Shreveport-Bossier area,” Robertson said. “This is such a great ministry

that has done some amazing work in recent years, and I look forward to continuing the great

work and growing our ministry.”



Robertson brings nearly 20 years of health care administration, including more than 10 years at

the CEO level. Prior to joining CHRISTUS, he was CEO of Sadiant Inc., a Fort Worth-based

clinical on-demand organizations.



His previous roles included CEO at Longview Regional Medical Center in Longview and

Woodland Heights Medical Center in Lufkin, Texas.



He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree

in health care administration from Trinity University in San Antonio.



“I cannot speak highly enough of the work that Casey has done in our Good Shepherd ministry,” said Chris Glenney, CHRISTUS senior vice president of Group Operations for Northeast Texas and North Louisiana. “I know that our future in Shreveport-Bossier under his leadership is very bright and that we will continue to provide excellent, faith-based care that is consistent with the values of CHRISTUS Health.”



Robertson replaces Dr. Steen Trawick, who had served in the role since 2019.



A nationwide search is also underway for a dedicated chief medical officer for the CHRISTUS

Shreveport-Bossier Health System, who will focus on advancing clinical excellent and quality.