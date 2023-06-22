ROBINSON FILM CENTER ADDS OPEN CAPTION FILM SHOWINGS FOR HEARING IMPAIRED PATRONS

Robinson Film Center will add select open caption screenings to some of its film runs, beginning this weekend. Open captions will assist hearing impaired patrons fully experience these films by providing written dialogue and scene descriptors onscreen.

Films with captions will be indicated on the RFC website and at the box office, and will begin with screenings of Blackberry and Asteroid City. “At RFC we serve a wide range of patrons, and we try as much as possible to be aware of and accommodate their needs” said Wendell Riley, Executive Director of RFC. “A number of our long-term supporters have expressed the need for captions, particularly within our senior community.”

As the center pilots this program it will add captions to a few screenings a week, if they are available from the studios. “As we roll this out, we need be mindful of accommodating those in need while not alienating members of the audience who would rather not watch a film with captions,” said Riley. “As a community hub, we need to find the right balance for our patron group. We will assess audience reactions in the coming months and adjust as needed.”