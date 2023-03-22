ROBINSON FILM CENTER BRINGS BACK FAITH ON FILM SERIES WITH ‘FIREPROOF’

Robinson Film Center is bringing back its Faith on Film series with the modern Christian hit film Fireproof, starring Kirk Cameron and Erin Bethea. The screening, which will be held on March 25th at noon, will feature a special recorded introduction by Bethea, and a live introduction by local actor Ted Ferguson.

“In addition to showing first-run films at RFC, we have many successful series and event screenings under banners such as Silver Screenings, Heels & Reels, and Friday Night Freak-out,” said Wendell Riley, Executive Director of RFC. “Faith on Film is a series that we’ve had in the past, and we are testing the waters with Fireproof, with the goal of bringing the series back every month.”

The series was originally conceived as a way to bring together area clergy members from different religions and denominations to have a conversation about film through the lens of their faiths. The new version of Faith on Film will seek to do the same, by showcasing films that highlight different belief systems and explorations of spirituality.