ROBINSON FILM CENTER LAUNCHES UNIQUE GIVE FOR GOOD CAMPAIGN

As part of its 2023 Give For Good campaign, Robinson Film Center is offering a unique way to say thank you to supporters by reenacting famous movies scenes throughout Give For Good day on May 2nd as the center hits specific donation levels. Give For Good day, which is run by the Community Foundation of North Louisiana, is an important fundraising day for many local nonprofit organizations.

“We love movies, and while we work extremely hard to be a community resource, we also try not to take ourselves too seriously” said Wendell Riley, Executive Director of RFC. “We came up with the idea to reward our supporters throughout the day by ‘unlocking achievements’ as we hit different funding levels.” RFC will also be hosting a special in-person lunch trivia at Abby Singer’s Bistro, starting at noon, featuring bistro specials and a celebration of the center’s 15th anniversary.

Riley, along with other staff members, will reenact iconic scenes throughout the day on Facebook Live based on the following schedule:

Pre-GFG Giving – $2,500: MOVIE SCENE #1

$5,000: MOVIE SCENE #2

$10,000: MOVIE SCENE #3

$20,000: MOVIE SCENE #4

$30,000: MOVIE SCENE #5

$40,000: MOVIE SCENE #6

“We just think it’s a fun way to give back to our members and supporters, and hopefully give people something to chuckle at as they go through their workday,” said Riley. “We wouldn’t be here without our supporters, and like other non-profits throughout the region, we are always looking for ways to say ‘thanks’.” The center announced the campaign last week with the following video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SIFQn8iQz8M&ab_channel=robinsonfilmcenter