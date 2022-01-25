Robinson Film Center names interim executive director

Richard Hansil, Robinson Film Center’s director of programming and education, has been named interim executive director by the nonprofit’s board of directors. He takes over for outgoing executive director Meghan Hochstetler Avallone, who will be working with her husband Thomas at their family-owned business.

Hansil, along with his wife, Rachael, has worked at Robinson Film Center since 2019. They have helped to grow and sharpen RFC’s education and film programming.

“I love being part of the team at the Robinson Film Center, and Meghan is the reason I’m here,” Hansil said. “She’s been instrumental in making this my favorite place in Shreveport, and I look forward to continuing the work she’s done to make RFC such a special place for our city and the surrounding region.”

Hansil began his work at RFC as a volunteer in the summer film camps and leading classes in the adult education department. Rich and Rachael joined the staff in 2019 as co-education directors and were named co-directors of programming and education in 2021. Outside of his work at RFC, Hansil is an award-winning filmmaker with experience in shorts, features, and television. He worked across multiple departments in the industry, before finding his niche as a showrunner, director and director of photography. His credits include Netflix, Discovery, NBC, ABC and Fox along with multiple film festivals.

“We’ve been very fortunate to have Rich at RFC and are thrilled about the opportunity for him to lead the organization,” said Anna Gleason, RFC board president. “We’re sorry to see Meghan go, but she is leaving RFC with an exceptional team in place. Rich is the right choice to lead us through this transition. He’s been a great spokesperson and tireless leader for our education and film programming alongside his wife, Rachael, and we’re confident he will do a great job carrying RFC forward.”

Avallone’s final day at RFC is February 4. RFC’s board of directors is conducting a search for a permanent executive director. Interested parties can email jobs@robinsonfilmcenter.org.