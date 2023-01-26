ROBINSON FILM CENTER WILL CELEBRATE ITS 15TH ANNIVERSARY IN 2023; SETS DATE FOR THE ROBBYS

Robinson Film Center is celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2023. The center, which hosted its grand opening in May 2008, has themed its celebration “Fifteen Candles”, a riff on the title of the John Hughes film “Sixteen Candles”. As part of the celebration, this year’s Robbys will take place on June 3rd, 2023.

“RFC has had a long and amazing history here in Shreveport,” said Wendell Riley, Executive Director of RFC. “The fact that RFC was even created is a miracle in my opinion, and our goal this year is to showcase the breadth of RFC’s reach, impact, and legacy, and to celebrate those who made it possible.”

RFC, like many other independent art house theaters nationwide, faced challenging waters during the COVID-19 pandemic, but through the dedication of its leadership, board, corporate sponsors, and community supporters, the center weathered the storm and is poised for growth in 2023.

“What we are aiming for now is sustained growth in the coming years,” said Riley. “We’ve seen growing demand for our special screenings and events, even as art house theaters have to contend with the growth of streaming services and encroachment from multiplexes into our market. We’re so excited to showcase RFC in 2023… and beyond.”