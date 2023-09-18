Robinson’s Rescue Celebrates 15 Years and 88,000 Spay/Neuter Surgeries!

Robinson’s Rescue is celebrating 15 years of service to the

Shreveport-Bossier community! Performing an average of 35-40 surgeries a day, Robinson’s Rescue has helped over 88,000 animals receive free or low-cost spay and neuter surgeries.



Robinson’s Rescue was founded on September 15, 2008, as the first clinic of its kind in Louisiana and one of only 180 ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance clinics in the United States. Our mission is to prevent pet overpopulation by providing high-quality, affordable spay and neuter surgeries while educating the public on the importance of responsible pet ownership.



“We believe all pet owners should have access to high-quality, affordable spay and neuter services, and as a nonprofit organization we have been able to provide that care for 15 years thanks to the generosity and support of our wonderful community, local organizations, and grant funding,” says Robinson’s Rescue CEO and Medical Director, Dr. Andrea Master Everson. “This is a celebration and milestone for all of us! Together, we are actively changing the lives of dogs and cats in our region and making the world a better place for our four-legged friends. Together, we are truly saving lives through prevention!”



To celebrate our anniversary, we will be giving back to the community by doing a FREE Pit Bull Spay

and Neuter Day. We are partnering with other animal organizations and spay/neutering twenty Pitt Bulls for free today. Our community experiences a large volume of Pitt Bull’s entering our shelters daily, and they are harder to safely adopt out. We are excited to give back by providing this service to target a breed that is experiencing an overpopulation issue in our community.



For more information about Robinson’s Rescue’s programs and services, to sign up as a volunteer, or to make a donation please visit www.robinsonsrescue.org.



Website: www.robinsonsrescue.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RobinsonsRescue

Instagram: Robinsons_Rescue