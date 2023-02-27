Robinson’s Rescue Celebrates World Spay Day and Spay/Neuter Awareness Month!

Robinson’s Rescue Low-Cost Spay/Neuter is gearing up to celebrate World Spay Day, Tuesday, February 28th, in an impactful way! To commemorate this special day, which takes place on the fourth Tuesday of each February, Robinson’s Rescue will be performing upwards of 60 spay/neuter surgeries in a single day and the patients will all be feral/community cats! A portion of those surgeries will be covered by a $1,000 grant generously gifted by Best Friends Animal Society to not only shine a light on World Spay Day and Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, but also on the need that exists in feral/community cat populations, and the impact spay/neuter has on their, and our, environment.

For World Spay Day, Robinson’s Rescue will be collaborating with volunteer-based organizations throughout the Shreveport, Bossier, and Monroe areas. These volunteers will bring in feral/community cats in humane traps via the “Trap-Neuter-Return” method. TNR is a comprehensive plan where feral cats are humanely trapped, vaccinated, spayed, or neutered, and then released back to their colony or caregiver. Each feral cat also receives the signature “ear tip” which allows the public to know that the cat has gone through a TNR program.

An un-spayed cat can be impregnated as early as four months old with up to eight kittens in a litter, and can have up to up to 3 litters in a single year. Nationally, cats make up 68% of unnecessary deaths in shelters, but robust TNR programs and low-cost spay/neuter clinics like Robinson’s Rescue are actively making a difference and helping to reduce the lifesaving gap. There have been many studies done in various programs throughout the U.S. on the effectiveness of TNR programs, and it has been proven that Trap-Neuter-Return can stabilize feral cat populations.

“Studies show that TNR improves the lives of community cats and the people who live near them, strengthening relationships between the cats and their human neighbors. By addressing the problem at the root and sterilizing community cats before they can reproduce, we are not only reducing suffering and the overpopulation of feral or homeless cats, but also the subsequent burden placed on shelters,” says Robinson’s Rescue CEO and Medical Director, Dr. Andrea Master Everson. “Focusing efforts on spay/neuter initiatives and TNR is an investment in the lives of our community members and feral cats, and it is a compassionate, socially responsible, and efficient approach to serving the animals and the public.”

Robinson’s Rescue was founded on September 15, 2008, as the first clinic of its kind in Louisiana and one of only 180 ASPCA Spay/Neuter Alliance clinics in the United States. Their mission is to prevent pet overpopulation by providing high-quality, affordable spay and neuter surgeries while educating the public on the importance of responsible pet ownership. For more information about Robinson’s Rescue’s programs and services, to sign up as a volunteer, or to make a donation please visit www.robinsonsrescue.org.