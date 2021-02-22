Robinson’s Rescue Low-Cost Spay Neuter-World Spay Day

SHREVEPORT, LOUISIANA — Robinson’s Rescue Low-Cost Spay Neuter is pleased to announce that this year’s World Spay Day will take place on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, during Spay/Neuter Awareness Month. World Spay Day is an annual campaign that promotes spay/neuter as a proven, effective means of saving animals’ lives.

On this world spay day, Robinson’s Rescue is committed to focusing our efforts on Spaying our female companions. When a pet has an unwanted pregnancy, that adds to the overpopulation problem in our nation and puts a strain on local caretakers, animal shelters, and rescue groups. As a nonprofit organization, Robinson’s Rescue relies on organizations’ generous support and individuals like you to keep our doors open. With your help, we can continue to change dogs’ and cats’ lives throughout the region and help reduce intake and euthanasia, making the world a safer and more comfortable place for our four-legged friends. Visit https://robinsonsrescue.org/make-a-donation/ to help us spay/neuter more pets!

Robinson’s Rescue Low-Cost Spay Neuter is also excited to announce that we have been awarded a $ 10,000 grant investment through Petco Foundation. Petco Foundation to committed to helping reduce the number of pets entering shelters through its spay/neuter programs and creating a lifesaving community for animals. Pets are a beloved part of our families. We hope that our programs will improve the lives of families and pets aided by this initiative.

Robinson’s Rescue Low-Cost Spay Neuter is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing pet overpopulation through high-quality, affordable spay and neuter surgeries while educating the community about responsible pet ownership. Serving Northwest Louisiana Since 2008, Robinson’s Rescue Low-Cost Spay Neuter has helped thousands of animals each year receive affordable spay and neuter surgeries, reducing the number of puppies and kittens born in Northwest Louisiana by millions.