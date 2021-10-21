Robinson’s Rescue presents Dogtoberfest

Join Robinson’s Rescue and Great Raft Brewing on October 21, 2021 4-9pm for Dogtoberfest a dog-friendly event Robinson’s Rescue is partnering with Mahaffey Farms, Lowder Baking Company, and Great Raft Brewing to bring delicious Oktoberfest inspired food. Of course, there will be delicious beer that is made in-house at Great Raft Brewing! Proceeds from the event go directly to support Robinson’s Rescue Low Cost Spay/Neuter mission.

The fun starts at 4pm and if you didn’t get a presale package, a suggested $10 donation will get you into the event and delicious bratwurst baskets will be available for while supplies last. Great Raft Brewing will be giving a portion of the beer sales from the night to Robinson’s Rescue!

For more information visit the Robinson’s Rescue Facebook Event Page.