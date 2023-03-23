Robinson’s Rescue Receives $5,000 Spay & Neuter Grant from BISSELL Pet Foundation

Robinson’s Rescue has been awarded a $5,000 grant from BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) for an estimated 170 spay and neuter surgeries. This dedicated grant will help reduce the homeless pet population by preventing unwanted litters of stray cats and dogs in the community.

With thousands of pets abandoned each year, proactive spay and neuter procedures address the root cause of animal overpopulation by preventing unwanted births, freeing up shelter space for pets in need, and saving pets from potential abandonment or euthanasia. BISSELL Pet Foundation awards thousands of dollars every year to shelters and spay/neuter clinics across the country, like Robinson’s Rescue, to help protect and save animal lives.

“We understand how important it is to support preventative efforts that allow our partners to save lives through safe spay and neuter procedures,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We also strongly encourage all pet owners to be responsible and have their pets sterilized, to further ensure healthy pet populations.”

“We believe all pet owners should have access to high-quality, affordable spay and neuter services, and as a nonprofit, we rely on generous support from organizations like BISSELL Pet Foundation to enable us to continue to save lives through prevention,” said Dr. Andrea Master Everson, CEO and Medical Director of Robinson’s Rescue. “This grant will allow us to provide even more free spay/neuter surgeries for pets of residents in rural parishes all Northwest Louisiana, further reducing shelter intake and overpopulation, making the world a better place for our furry friends. We are incredibly grateful for BISSELL Pet Foundation’s support of our spay/neuter mission.”

To date, BISSELL Pet Foundation has awarded more than thousands of dollars in dedicated spay and neuter grants to shelters throughout the United States and the world to help animal welfare organizations. In addition to spay and neuter grants, BISSELL Pet Foundation provides additional support to shelters across the country through sponsoring adoption events, heartworm grants, ground and air transports of shelter animals and more, impacting tens of thousands of animals every year.