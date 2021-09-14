Robinson’s Rescues Birthday Celebration

Robinson’s Rescue is celebrating 13 years of service to the Shreveport Bossier community. Since 2008, Robinson’s Rescue has helped over 74,000 animals receive affordable spay and neuter surgeries, reducing the number of puppies and kittens born in Northwest Louisiana by millions. Our mission is to prevent pet overpopulation through high-quality, affordable spay and neuter surgeries while educating the community about responsible pet ownership. We believe all pet owners can afford spay and neuter services by removing the financial obstacle through affordable pricing and securing individual donor and grant funding.

In honor of our 13th birthday, we will be celebrating with a Fun Run! The event will be hosted at Marilynn’s Place on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021, from 6-9. The run will begin at Marilynn’s Place and wind through the South Highland neighborhood. If you are not a runner you can still hang out with your pet and enjoy dinner with the Robinson’s Rescue team. A portion of the sales from 6-9 will go to Robinson’s Rescue.

In addition to the donation made by Marilynn’s Place, we will also be collecting pet supply donations. We can use dog and cat food (wet/dry), cleaning supplies (bleach, liquid laundry detergent, antibacterial hand soap, lemon-scented Pine-Sol, trash bags) for the clinic.