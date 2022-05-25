Rocketry Teams Soar in National Competition

Staff Report
A dozen students from the Haughton and Parkway STARBASE Louisiana
teams were in the national spotlight at the 2022 American Rocketry
Challenge in Washington D.C. where they designed, built and launched
rockets into space.
Teams first had to qualify and only the top ones from across the United
States were selected for the competition. Nearly 725 teams from 41 states
competed in the American Rocketry Challenge and when it was all said and
done, Bossier’s teams placed 30 th and 32 nd in the nation.
Parkway brought home another accolade; best dressed team. Contenders
were encouraged to dress the part and the Parkway Sharks snagged the
competition and pocketed $500. Haughton was sharply dressed, too, as
“Men in Black.”
Parkway team members included Ayla Purdy, Kelsie Culbert, Jonathan
Sullivan, Ania Baldwin, Christian Orozco, Nicholas Hollis, Hayden Miller
and Rush Phipps. Instructor is Eric Clinton.
Haughton team members are Tanner Farquhar, Tristan Pelfrey, Price
Lenser and Joshua Smart. Col. Tony Zucco served as their instructor.
Also working with the rocketry teams for STARBASE are Richard Scott,
Tracy Kennedy and Tara Burch.
These rocket engineers did a great job representing Bossier Parish and are
to be commended for shooting for the stars.