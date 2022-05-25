Rocketry Teams Soar in National Competition

Staff Report

A dozen students from the Haughton and Parkway STARBASE Louisiana

teams were in the national spotlight at the 2022 American Rocketry

Challenge in Washington D.C. where they designed, built and launched

rockets into space.



Teams first had to qualify and only the top ones from across the United

States were selected for the competition. Nearly 725 teams from 41 states

competed in the American Rocketry Challenge and when it was all said and

done, Bossier’s teams placed 30 th and 32 nd in the nation.



Parkway brought home another accolade; best dressed team. Contenders

were encouraged to dress the part and the Parkway Sharks snagged the

competition and pocketed $500. Haughton was sharply dressed, too, as

“Men in Black.”



Parkway team members included Ayla Purdy, Kelsie Culbert, Jonathan

Sullivan, Ania Baldwin, Christian Orozco, Nicholas Hollis, Hayden Miller

and Rush Phipps. Instructor is Eric Clinton.



Haughton team members are Tanner Farquhar, Tristan Pelfrey, Price

Lenser and Joshua Smart. Col. Tony Zucco served as their instructor.



Also working with the rocketry teams for STARBASE are Richard Scott,

Tracy Kennedy and Tara Burch.



These rocket engineers did a great job representing Bossier Parish and are

to be commended for shooting for the stars.