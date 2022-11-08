ROCKETS OVER THE RED FIREWORKS FESTIVAL RETURNS TO DOWNTOWN SHREVEPORT

The Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival returns to Riverview Park in downtown Shreveport and Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets in Bossier City on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees can celebrate the Christmas season with free, family-friendly fun that includes live music, activities, food trucks, Santa and more. Beer and beverages will be sold by Downtown Shreveport Unlimited, and face-painting will be provided by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. The evening will culminate with awe-inspiring fireworks that can be viewed from both Bossier City and downtown Shreveport. Here is the full schedule of events:

4 p.m. – Rockets Over the Red Festival Begins: Guests may arrive to select premier seating at Riverview Park or the Louisiana Boardwalk. Guests are encouraged to dress warm, bring blankets, chairs and more for a comfortable outdoor experience. Additionally, guests can enjoy Black Friday shopping at the Louisiana Boardwalk all day and stop at the riverfront to enjoy the festivities.

4-6 p.m. – Santa Arrives at Riverview Park: Friends and families can take photos with Santa or chat with him about your wildest Christmas wishes at Riverview Park.

4-6 p.m. – Live Music at Riverview Park and the Louisiana Boardwalk: Guests can enjoy two hours of live entertainment. Live music and face painting at the Louisiana Boardwalk will take place near the Feature Fountain. If you’re a fan of The Good News Band, you can catch them onstage at Riverview Park! This local band is known for cranking out good music and delivering a good time.

5:30 p.m. – Lighting of the Christmas Tree in Riverview Park: A countdown to light the magnificent tree in Riverview Park will signify the start of the Christmas season in Shreveport!

7:00 p.m. – Fireworks Show: Watch a spectacular show from Riverview Park and the Louisiana Boardwalk. These rockets will light up the Red River and send everyone off into the Christmas season with cheer as it concludes the festivities. Thanks to the Shreveport Regional Arts Council, the Bakowski bridge of lights will also have an impressive light show in tandem with the fireworks and Christmas music! Cumulus will be streaming the music from all five of their radio stations so you can listen anywhere: KRMD-AM, KRMD-FM, KQHN-FM, KVMA-FM and KMJJ-FM.

Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival would be impossible without dedicated sponsors including Shreveport Regional Arts Council, Cumulus Media, Raising Canes Chicken Fingers, Pyromania Fireworks, Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, City of Shreveport and other community partners.

For more updates on the Rockets Over the Red Fireworks Festival, visit www.RocketsOverTheRed.com or follow Visit Shreveport-Bossier on Facebook to get daily updates on the Facebook event. For a full list of Christmas events happening in Shreveport-Bossier this holiday season, visit www.SBFunGuide.com.