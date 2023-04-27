Rodney Erwin Stratman

Rodney Erwin Stratman, 83, entered into eternal rest on April 21, 2023, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Rodney was born on December 14, 1939, in Longview, Texas, to Bernard E. Stratman and Alyne Murray Stratman. Rodney attended Longview High School and was awarded a full basketball scholarship to the University of Texas at Austin.



He finished his bachelor’s at East Texas University in Commerce and went on to a several-year career as a Chemistry teacher at Bryan Adams High School in Dallas, Texas.



Rodney is preceded in death by his former wife, Barbara June Stratman, and his brothers, Bernard E. Stratman and Pat M. Stratman. He is survived by his wife, Pat Hudnall; son, Ross Howard Stratman; daughters, Aileen Stratman Kaufman, Julie Stratman and husband Scott “Hog” Varner, Heather Stratman Everett and husband Eric Souders, and Kathy Canestrini and wife Bonny Cawley; stepdaughter, Jennifer Hudnall Stroupe, and husband Matt Stroupe; grandsons, Charlie Stratman, Kyle Kaufman, and Quinn Everett; step-granddaughters, Lauren Stroup and Lily Stroup.



Rodney was fondly known as “Big Daddy” by his children and grandchildren and “The Juice” by his many poker friends. He was a professional poker player traveling the US with his best buddy Charles “Woody” Moore, losing a few games and winning more. He took special pride in teaching his son Ross, daughter Heather, and grandson Charlie the trade. Along with playing poker, he enjoyed landscaping and gardening, this love he passed on to his twin daughters Aileen and Julie. In fact, his love of gardening led to volunteering with the Asbury Prayer Garden, where he met and fell in love with his wife Pat. Being an avid fisherman was also among his many talents, especially enjoying this time fishing with his grandson Quinn. He enjoyed all sports, including baseball trips to watch his grandson Kyle.



The Juice spent many an hour playing chess with his son Ross and best buddy Mike “Doc” Warren; gardening with his wife Pat, and attending bible classes in his weekly “Secret Meeting”. Big Daddy stayed active his whole life working out, riding his bike, landscaping, saying “Objects in motion stay in motion.”



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 6, 2023, located at Asbury Methodist Church, 3200 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will begin prior to the service at 10:00 a.m.