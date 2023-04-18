Romph Pou Agency Named Agency of Record for Devils River Whiskey

Devils River Whiskey has partnered with award-winning Romph Pou

Agency to lead its brand development and national marketing strategy. Romph Pou

Agency will work to build brand awareness for Devils River Whiskey, drive trials for the

eight current whiskey expressions and position the Devils River Distillery as a “must-

visit” destination in San Antonio, Texas.



“Working with a brand like Devils River Whiskey provides a unique creative opportunity,”

said Robert Pou, Romph Pou Agency Principal. “Devils River Whiskey is a bold brand

that aims to transcend beyond the traditional bourbon drinking experience. As an

agency, we are excited to immerse ourselves into their team, and help further evolve

the brand as we support their vision for the future and drive growth.”



Devils River Whiskey offers a rich and growing selection of bourbons that have won

more than 60 national and international awards since the brand launched in 2017.



Founded in 1981, Romph Pou Agency is a full-service branding, marketing and creative

agency that combines data-driven thinking and award-winning creativity to fuel growth

for its clients. Romph Pou Agency is the largest full-service agency in Louisiana, with

gross annual billings of more than $86 million. The agency is also one of the premier

marketing agencies for the gaming industry across the United States, representing a

range of nationally known casinos.



“As we look toward the future, we are excited to partner with a marketing agency of the

caliber of Romph Pou Agency, which will play a critical role in elevating our brand,”

stated Mike Cameron, Co-Founder and President of Devils River Whiskey.



“Our brand discovered a partner that can harness the essence of our identity to connect

authentically with our traditional customers and further our appeal with emerging

customer groups by helping convert them to our award-winning whiskey portfolio,”

continued Cameron. “With Romph Pou’s proven experience, innovative creativity and

wide range of in-house capabilities, we know they are the right strategic partner in our

highly competitive industry.”