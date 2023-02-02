Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas Adds New Board Member from Shreveport-Bossier

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Arkansas (RMHCA) is excited to announce the addition of Roy Griggs, President & CEO of Griggs Enterprises of Shreveport, LA and a McDonald’s Owner/Operator, to the organization’s Board of Directors.

Along with three new Little Rock members, Griggs brings a unique perspective as our first McDonald’s Owner/Operator from the Shreveport-Bossier area. “I have been a McDonald’s Operator for 34 years and still loving it. I am very blessed and fortunate to be in this position which gives me a deep passion for giving back to the community where I work and live. Last but certainly not least, I believe in lifting the spirit of people and giving them hope.” said Griggs.

We welcome this group of strong leaders who bring high levels of expertise to the board from their respective fields as well as a heart for this mission. We look forward to working with these professionals to advance our mission throughout our 41st year of service and beyond.

About Ronald McDonald House Charities of Arkansas

Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Arkansas is a locally funded and operated non-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to providing a home away from home for families of critically ill children being treated at local hospitals while offering programs that benefit children’s health. Since 1981, RMHCA has served more than 43,000 families at the Ronald McDonald House, and more than 7,000 children have received free dental treatment on the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile. The Ronald McDonald Family Room at UAMS is expected to serve 1,000 families each year. For more information, visit www.RMHCArkansas.org, You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.