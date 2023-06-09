Ronnie D. Coker



Ronnie Deen Coker lived every day of his life for eternity. On Monday afternoon, June 5, 2023, Ronnie, met Jesus face to face. He WON THE DAY!



Funeral services celebrating Ronnie’s life will be Saturday, June 10, 2023, 11:00 am at Cypress Baptist Church, Benton LA. Officiating is Dr. Jarrett Stephens, Rev. John Fream and Jason Rowland. Visitation will be hosted at Cypress Baptist Church on Friday, June 9 from 5:00-8:00 pm.



Ronnie was born June 15, 1964, in Minden, Louisiana. The youngest of the 5 Coker kids, his life from an early age was all about baseball. That passion led to years of teaching and coaching. You can find all of Ronnie’s baseball and sports accolades in any paper or google search. What that google search or paper won’t share is that it was Ronnie’s character and his faith in Jesus that made him a champion on and off the field. He was a champion because he was INTENTIONAL, RELATIONAL, ENCOURAGING, GRATEFUL, SACRIFICIAL, JOYFUL, DEPENDABLE, and KIND. To his family, he was their hero as a husband, father, papaw, brother, and uncle. He mentored countless students, teachers and friends over his decades in education. These attributes all lead to the one thing Ronnie would want you say about him. He was a JESUS FOLLOWER. Nothing mattered more to Ronnie than reaching one more. He wanted everyone to know that the hope he had in Christ, was for them too.



Clint Ewing, one of Coach’s former student athletes, summed it up like this, “I really wish someone could put a number to the people Coach has influenced, both directly and indirectly. I know he impacted me in the game of baseball and in life in general in more ways that I can count, and I’ve tried to transfer that to every kid I’ve coached and just people in general. There’s no telling the levels of influence he has had and the peoples lives he has touched in one way or another. A true servant and champion for Christ. He has truly advanced the Kingdom!” For Ronnie, nothing was more important than that right there.



Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis Coker, Sr and Burnie Smith Coker along with brother-in-law, Ronnie Holliday.



Left to celebrate his life and carry on his legacy are his wife, Kelly Boyd Coker, children; Peyton Coker (Peyton), Nathan Coker, Abigail Lorenzen and Hunter Lorenzen; grandchildren, Campbell Coker and Liam Lorenzen. His loving siblings, Mickey Hamilton (Joe), Lewis Coker, Vickey Holliday, Penny Morgan (Danny) and numerous nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be: Dennis Botzong, Jason Brotherton, Stephen Boyd, Lewis Coker, Justin James, Robert Kinney, Wesley Lee, Bo Meeks, Scott Phillips, Jason Rowland, Jeff Schexnaider, Todd Sharp, Seth Stowell, Russell Taylor, David Thrash and Aaron Wicklund.



The family asks that in lieu of flowers, you would consider supporting Ronnie’s Win The Day Foundation so that his dream of motivating and encouraging others with hope will continue: https://wintheday.org