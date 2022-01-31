Roopa Muralidhar, MD, Joins South Shreveport Internal Medicine

Roopa Muralidhar, MD, has joined Willis-Knighton Physician Network to practice internal medicine with Andrew J. O’Young, MD, and Erin L. Clements, MD, at South Shreveport Internal Medicine. Dr. Muralidhar, who is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, earned her medical degree at M.S. Ramaiah Medical College and completed a residency in internal medicine at Kasturba Medical College in 1999. She comes to Shreveport from Massachusetts, where she has been working as a primary care physician in internal medicine at Trinity Health of New England since 2012. She has been practicing medicine for more than 20 years.



South Shreveport Internal Medicine, at 2508 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 301, is located on the campus of Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women’s Health. It is a full service internal medicine clinic where physicians take pride in treating each patient as a valued individual. Compassion, courtesy and care play integral roles in the care philosophy.

When you visit South Shreveport Internal Medicine, you can feel confident you receive a strong diagnosis and a focused treatment plan targeted to your specific needs.



Drs. Muralidhar and her partners welcome new patients and most insurance plans.