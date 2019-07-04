Rosa Lee Jones

Bossier City, LA – Rosa Lee Jones, daughter of the late Rev. William Wells, Sr. and Mrs. Bessie Spears Wells was born on October 7, 1936 in Woodville, Mississippi. She graduated from Natchez Junior College with a certificate of Education in 1955; Tougaloo Southern Christian College with a B.A. in English in 1957; and Denver University with a M.A. in Education, Counseling and Guidance in 1961.

Mrs. Rosa accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She carried on the spiritual legacy of her parents by dedicating most of her life to serving God in church ministry. She was united to Rev. Curtis Jones in Holy Matrimony on November 1, 1963. She served devotedly with him in COGIC ministry for over 40 years. Her passion was serving others and teaching the Word of God to women. Her gift of knowledge flowed through her in words of wisdom, biblical teachings, and loving encouragement.

Her life’s motto was “Keep It Simple”.

Family and friends describe Mrs. Rosa as sweet, fun-loving, calm, serene, confident spirit, strong presence, giving, intelligent, witty, humorous, punctual, and meek. She embodied I Peter 3:3, 4 (AMP) –3) Let not yours be the {merely} external adorning with {elaborate} interweaving and knotting of the hair, the wearing of jewelry, or changes of clothes; 4) But let it be the hidden person of the heart, with the incorruptible and unfading charm of a gentle and peaceful spirit, which {is not anxious or wrought up, but} is very precious in the sight of God. One of the dear pastors at her church said, “When she entered a room you knew that strength was in the room.”

Mrs. Rosa peacefully departed this life on June 28, 2019 at Lifecare Hospitals of Shreveport, Louisiana. She is survived by her daughters Sonia Denise (Keith) Dozier and Cathy Jiles; six grandchildren Desmond Dozier, Kamaya ( Kenyon) Tucker, Nathan Dozier, Chlese Jiles, Camellia Jiles and Alisha Dozier; sister Naomi O. Harris; brother Lacy Kirk (Linda) Wells); a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. She will always be remembered and greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by parents, Rev. William and Bessie Spears Wells; husband, Curtis Jones; sister, Zenola Odessa Wells Jackson; six brothers, Lafayette Wells, Wilbert Wells, Edison Wells, Ladell Wells, William Wells Jr., and James Wells.