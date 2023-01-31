Rosalie Squires Recchia

Rosalie Squires Recchia was born on March 12, 1930 in Fillmore, Illinois and went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 28, 2023 at the age of 92 in Shreveport, Louisiana.



As a young woman, Rosalie served in the Marine Corp in the Intelligence field in Washington, DC. She met Philip Recchia, also a Marine, and they married May 19, 1951 in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Rosalie and Philip enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage until Philip’s death in 2013.



Rosalie was known for her kindness and compassion toward others. She never met a stranger, and anyone she met was greeted by a smile and a hug. Rosalie’s greatest joy was her family, and she was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and mother-in-law. She cherished family gatherings, especially during the holidays. Rosalie was a magnificent cook, and she loved to cook Italian foods and bake cakes and pastries to share with friends and family. She was also an accomplished artist and seamstress.



Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband Philip Salvatore Recchia and her son Phillip John Recchia. Left to cherish her memory are her son David Paul Recchia and wife Karen, her granddaughter Amanda Recchia Oswalt, great-granddaughter Madison Grace Oswalt, step-granddaughter, Lauren Mason Nunnery and husband Neil, step-grandson, John Franks Mason and wife Stephanie, step-great grandchildren, Faith Elizabeth Ingles, Logan Hunter Ingles, and Jude Tyler Mason, her only living sibling, Wilda Squires Harris, and several nieces and nephews.



Rosalie was a devout Christian, and she loved to attend church and to worship and fellowship with her friends in the congregation. She and her husband Philip were very active in their church, and when they were out of town visiting relatives and friends, they made sure to attend church wherever they were. After Philip’s death, Rosalie continued her service and devotion to God, speaking often of God’s blessings in her life.



A graveside service for Rosalie will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Hillcrest Cemetery in Haughton, Louisiana. She will be buried next to her husband and life-long love, Philip.



The family extends their gratitude to the staff at Heritage Manor Stratmore Nursing Home and to Hospice of Louisiana for the loving kindness, compassion, and care they gave to “Gigi.”



2 Timothy 4:7

I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.

