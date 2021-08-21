



Rosemary Terracina













A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Rosemary Terracina, 97, will be held Monday, August 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Jude Catholic Church, 4700 Palmetto Road Benton, Louisiana, with Celebrant Reverend Rothell Price and Concelebrant Reverend Karl Daigle. A Rosary will be held Sunday, August 22, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m., with a visitation from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Rosemary was born in Bossier City, Louisiana to John and Rosa DiPiazza Terracina. She passed away August 17, 2021, in Bossier City, Louisiana.



She was a loving wife, devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a true friend to many. She personified a typical Sicilian mother. Rosemary was well known for her baking skills to her neighbors, friends and family members all over the country. Creating her own recipe for a Mardi Gras “King Cake”, she baked dozens of King Cakes for friends every year, one year she decided to count and counted two hundred that were made. She was a tireless worker, and her positive upbeat and generous spirit were a constant inspiration to all whose lives she touched.



Rosemary was a charter member of Christ the King and St. Jude Catholic Churches. She was a very active member of the Immaculate Conception Society since 1948, serving as treasurer for many years, always participating in bi-annual cookie bakes. She was voted “Worker of the Year” more than once. She was also active in the St. Jude Ladies Guild, North Bossier AARP #3974 and TOPS #LA3. She received the prestigious Diocesan Bishop’s Award in 2002 for her service to St. Jude Catholic Church.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, John James Terracina; parents; sister, Josephine Cangelosi and husband, Charles; brother, Sam Terracina and wife, Catherine; nephew, Charles Cangelosi and son-in-law, J. Gary Jones.



Left to cherish her memories are her children, Mary Anne Jones, Rose T. Hue, Vincenzo and wife, Carol, John and wife, Amy, Sam and wife, Kathy, Tony and and wife, Shirley; grandchildren, Andrea Lynch and husband Darryl, John Vincent Terracina and wife, Tara, Annie LeRoux and husband, Chris, Dr. Joseph Terracina, Dr. Daniel Terracina, Dr. Jacob Terracina and wife, Aurora; great-granddaughters, Elise Ruby and Aria Rose Terracina; one great-grandson on the way; and a host of nieces and nephews all of whom she loved dearly.



Honoring Rosemary as pallbearers will be Dr. Joseph Terracina, Dr. Jacob Terracina, Dr. Daniel Terracina, Rocky Cascio, Dean Hall and Chris LeRoux.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Catholic Church, 4700 Palmetto Road, Benton, Louisiana 71006 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

The family would like to thank Rosemary’s doctor, Dr. Leslie Sewell and her Nurse Practitioner, Cortney Young. They would also like to thank Rosemary’s sitter, Linda Semien with Home Health Professional Assistants.