Rotary Club of Bossier City Names 2021-2022 Board of Directors

The Rotary Club of Bossier City recently inducted their 2021 – 2022 Board of Directors. The board is guided by club principles that have been developed over 60 years to provide Rotarians with a strong, common purpose and direction. This year’s Board of Directors exemplify these principles and are ready to lead the club with integrity and strategic vision.

The 2021-2022 Board of Directors includes:

President – Lynn Stevens

President Elect – Chance Nerren

Secretary – Sherry Campbell

Treasurer – Terry Talley

Immediate Past President – Gordon Mosley

Sergeant of Arms – Stan Cole



Directors:

William “Bill” Kostelka

Stacy Dart

David Montgomery

Jennifer Hamer

Walt Bigby

Adam Bass

Rotary Club of Bossier City is a member of Rotary International, an association of Rotary clubs throughout the world. Rotary is an organization of business and professional leaders united worldwide who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, work to eradicate polio worldwide, and help build goodwill and peace in the world.



The club meets Thursdays at Noon at the Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites, located off Old Minden Road, and all meetings are open to the public.