ROTARY CLUB OF SHREVEPORT AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

Rotary Club of Shreveport awards civic grants to local nonprofits on an

annual basis. These grants support the community through funding of select projects that

benefit local area residents, provide opportunities for members of the club to actively

participate, and gain recognition for Rotary. Priorities for civic projects supported by the club

include education, social services and community development. This year, $17,800.00 was

awarded to the following organizations:



$5,000 – The ARC Caddo-Bossier

$3,300 – Providence House

$3,300 – Shreveport Green

$3,000 – The Center for Children and Families

$2,500 – Robinson’s Rescue



Receiving $300 speaker honorariums are the following organizations:



Junior Achievement of North Louisiana, Operation Homefront, Dress for Success Shreveport-

Bossier, National Kidney Foundation, and Norwela Council Boy Scouts of America.

Since 1999, the Rotary Club of Shreveport has awarded a total of $398,443.00 to local

nonprofits through our competitive grant process. These awards are funded through our dues

structure with assistance from the Rotary Club of Shreveport Foundation, our 501c3

organization.