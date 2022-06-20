ROTARY CLUB OF SHREVEPORT AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

Rotary Club of Shreveport awards civic grants to local nonprofits on an
annual basis. These grants support the community through funding of select projects that
benefit local area residents, provide opportunities for members of the club to actively
participate, and gain recognition for Rotary. Priorities for civic projects supported by the club
include education, social services and community development. During this grant cycle we
received 29 applications.
This year, $21,800.00 was awarded to the following organizations:
$4,500 – Holy Angels Residential Facility
$4,500 – Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center
$4,500 – Highland Center
$3,500 – Volunteers for Youth Justice
$3,000 – Songbook South
Receiving $300 speaker honorariums are the following organizations:
Basic Necessities, Northwest Louisiana Community Development, Salvation Army Boys and Girls
Club, The Center for Literacy and Learning, United Way of NWLA, and Volunteers of America.
Since 1999, the Rotary Club of Shreveport has awarded a total of $376,643.00 to local
nonprofits through our competitive grant process. These awards are funded through our dues
structure with assistance from the Rotary Club of Shreveport Foundation, our 501c3
organization.