ROTARY CLUB OF SHREVEPORT AWARDS GRANTS TO LOCAL NONPROFITS

Rotary Club of Shreveport awards civic grants to local nonprofits on an

annual basis. These grants support the community through funding of select projects that

benefit local area residents, provide opportunities for members of the club to actively

participate, and gain recognition for Rotary. Priorities for civic projects supported by the club

include education, social services and community development. During this grant cycle we

received 29 applications.

This year, $21,800.00 was awarded to the following organizations:



$4,500 – Holy Angels Residential Facility

$4,500 – Gingerbread House Child Advocacy Center

$4,500 – Highland Center

$3,500 – Volunteers for Youth Justice

$3,000 – Songbook South



Receiving $300 speaker honorariums are the following organizations:



Basic Necessities, Northwest Louisiana Community Development, Salvation Army Boys and Girls

Club, The Center for Literacy and Learning, United Way of NWLA, and Volunteers of America.



Since 1999, the Rotary Club of Shreveport has awarded a total of $376,643.00 to local

nonprofits through our competitive grant process. These awards are funded through our dues

structure with assistance from the Rotary Club of Shreveport Foundation, our 501c3

organization.