Rotary Club of Shreveport honors Scott Wysong with 2022-2023 Rotarian of the Year Award

On Tuesday, September 6, 2021, Immediate Past President Lawrence
Calhoun presented the Rotarian of the Year Award to Scott Wysong.
Scott is a native of Texas, who received his B.A. in Economics from Vanderbilt University and his
MBA and Ph.D. in Marketing from the University of Texas-Arlington. He is the owner of a sports
marketing company, Wysong Brand Solutions. He is also a professor of marketing and Academic
Program Director for the Sports and Entertainment program at the University of Dallas. He
joined the Rotary Club of Shreveport in 2012 and is a Paul Harris Fellow. He served as a Club
Director in 2015 – 2016 and has chaired various fundraising efforts for several years. During the
struggles of COVID-19, he developed fundraising events for the Rotary Club of Shreveport that
made it possible for the club to complete their $125,000 commitment to the Common Ground,
a local 501c3 nonprofit organization.
This award was initiated by then club president Larry Evensky during the 2012-2013 Rotary year
to recognize a non-Board member who was very helpful to the president in fulfilling that year’s
goals. The award is named in memory of a beloved club president who was instrumental in
developing membership and in raising funds for The Rotary Foundation. Al Kessler always let
Rotarians know they were appreciated with his “thank you, thank you, thank you.” This is a
“traveling award” for the recipient to keep for a year and then it is exchanged for a framed
certificate.
