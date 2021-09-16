Roy C. Morris





A character did it his way:



Roy C. Morris, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, veteran of two foreign wars and business owner, departed this world to join his cherished wife up above in eternal bliss. He left short of his 93rd birthday on Thursday, September 09, 2021.



Born in Utah and experiencing childhood in Idaho, he was a true western individual that actual did ride a horse through the snow to school. Those long chilly rides might have induced his need for profane, hyphenated expletives along with his disdain for riding horses. Only once was a sarcastic quip retorted that it was uphill both ways – a mistake that his %##@% %&@* third child never repeated. He strung together and deployed nouns, adverbs, and adjectives with such masterful sailor-jaw-dropping precision only to betray and elucidate his warm and most compassionate heart. Yes, rugged RC, as his middle offspring referred to him, was a teary-eyed “softy”.



He was present in Germany during the Berlin airlift and repaired fighter planes in Korea before being ousted by the advancing Chinese. He fell in love in Japan only to fall short of native parental standards and he worked the winter airfields in Alaska prior to meeting his true love, Virginia, whose heart he captured and stole from her fiancé, a Utah State Trooper. Under siege with solitary boredom, he fashioned leather goods for his family while stationed in Saudi Arabia. He then befriended the locals in the villages of his favorite country, Italy, all while learning and subsequently forgetting the Italian language.



His military assignments were relished in that way. His year-long solitary stint in Southeast Asia was followed up with another family-included assignment to Germany, where his extra vocational activities resulted in his appointment to manage a German fishing lake for 3 years while finding time to engage in the Cold War. His last move positioned him in Louisiana where he would eventually retire and start a small, revered service business.



Roy made and outlived many Louisiana friends. His retired years were spent playing with his herd of Rottweilers, presiding as Master of his local Masonic Lodge, creating heirloom wood furniture and crafts for his family and friends, hurling stringed expletives at his beloved tools and wood at the suggestion of riding horses again. His many loves were cooking, building, machining, reading, working crossword puzzles, embellishing stories and patrolling with the Sheriff’s Posse.



Roy is preceded in death by his soulmate and wife, Virginia Everett Morris; his grandson Jonathan William Morris and granddaughter, Rachael Nicole Morris. Also preceding him death are his five Rottweilers and the Cold War.



He is survived by his four children, Roy G. Morris, Barbara Morris, Douglas Morris and Wendy McDearmont; grandchildren Logan, Ethan, Victoria, Alexander; siblings, Jay, Barbara and Roger and numerous great-grandchildren.



He will be missed by many.