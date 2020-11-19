Roy Junior Burgess

Roy Junior Burgess was born on November 9th, 1955 in Portsmouth, Virginia at the Naval Hospital. He served in the military from 1974 to 1995 and retired from BAFB in Bossier City, Louisiana.



He is preceded in death by: his father Roy V. Burgess, Mother Virginia Dare Morgan Burgess, brother Paul Hargrove, and wife Lou Burgess.

He is survived by: his sisters Jean Rhodes and husband Brian of Pineville, Louisiana, Ginell Cooper and husband Camden of Alexandria, Louisiana, and Linda Higginbotham and husband Hugh of Pasadena, Texas.



Aunts:

Barbara Thomas of Lufkin, Texas. Billie Barnette of Midwest City, Oklahoma.

Daughters:

Velva Luithle and husband Jeff of Haughton, Louisiana.

Suzy Vargo and husband Andy of Bossier City, Louisiana.

Christine Ferrier and Husband Kerry of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Brenda Schrier and husband Mike of Acworth, Georgia.

Grandchildren: Eugene and wife Billie Rutledge of Haughton, Louisiana.

Rachel Rutledge of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Michele Rutledge of Bossier City, Louisiana.

Nick Vargo and wife Erin of Austin, Texas.

Mitchell Ferrier and Nicole Ferrier of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Christopher Schrier and wife Jenna of Cumming, Georgia.

Roy is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Pall Bearers:

Tim Harrison

Warren “West” Brown

Eric Monroe

Bobby Neal

Tim Cryer

Jeremey Massey

Jonathon Clegg

Nathan “Nate” Gibson

