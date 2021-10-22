Rubico Acquisition Corporation Clears Major Hurdle in Purchase of Louisiana Downs

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has given Rubico Acquisition

Corporation approval to proceed with the purchase of Louisiana Downs in Bossier City. Rubico

will pay $22 Million for the facility, which includes a track for horseracing and a casino.



The sale of the property still needs the approval of the Louisiana Racing Commission, which

meets later this month. Once approved, the transition to the new ownership is expected to begin

on November 1, 2021.



“This is a big win for everyone involved,” said Kevin Preston, President of Rubico Acquisition

Corporation. “Louisiana Downs is such an iconic institution of the Bossier City and Northwest

Louisiana landscape. At one time it was one of the premier horseracing tracks in the state and

our plan is to restore it as a place of entertainment for the entire family.”



Plans for the facility include adding new games to the casino floor, a new rewards program, and

new food and beverage outlets. Plans also call for a state-of-the-art sportsbook. The sale will

not affect horseracing at Louisiana Downs.



“As the new name in the Shreveport-Bossier City gaming market, our commitment is to be a

good neighbor,” added Preston. “We look forward to becoming a part of Northwest Louisiana

and continuing the legacy of gaming and horseracing at Louisiana Downs.”