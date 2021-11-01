Rubico Acquisition Corporation Officially Takes Over Louisiana Downs

Rubico Acquisition Corporation is the official new owner of Louisiana

Downs. The transfer happened at midnight on November 1. The casino floor shut down at

midnight and will remain closed until 1pm on Monday November 1, to complete the transfer.



Rubico paid $22 million for the facility, which includes the casino and horseracing track. In late

October, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board and the Louisiana Racing Commission gave final

approval to the sale.



“A new era for Louisiana Downs begins today,” said Kevin Preston, President of Rubico

Acquisition Corporation. “Our team will begin restoring this iconic facility to its former glory. We

know it has a lot of untapped potential and we are ready to make this a family-oriented

destination once again.”



Under the agreement, Caesar Entertainment employees working at Louisiana Downs will

transfer to the new ownership.



“We are excited to welcome new members to our team,” said Preston. “They are our brand

ambassadors, greeting and serving our guests with exceptional service. Their experience at

Louisiana Downs is immeasurable and will help elevate it to a new level of fun and service for

our guests.”



In the coming days, guests will begin noticing changes, especially with new Louisiana Downs

signage around the property. The casino will continue to honor the Caesar’s Rewards®

program, until it implements its own rewards program in early 2022.



The transfer will not affect Louisiana Down’s horseracing schedule, which begins on January 10

with Quarter Horse racing. Louisiana Downs will be the only gaming facility in northwest

Louisiana to offer newly approved historical horse racing machines. The machines are similar to

slot machines, but they use results from past horse races instead of a random number

generator to choose the outcome of the spin. The state legislature approved the use of the

machines at Off-Track Betting Parlors (OTB) earlier this year. Rubico also plans to add

additional food and beverage outlets for guests.



Rubico is currently in the process of applying for a sportsbook license for the Louisiana Downs.

The state has a January 1, 2022 deadline for applications. A portion of the facility will house its

new, state-of-the-art sportsbook.