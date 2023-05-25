Ruby Eastridge Keener



Funeral Services to celebrate the life of Ruby Eastridge Keener, 98, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive, Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow the service at Campground Cemetery, Bienville, Louisiana. Officiating the services will be Pastor Randy Ziegler.



Ruby was born May 21, 1925, in Bienville, Louisiana, to Barney Lemon Mosley and Anna Lou Hennigan Mosley. She went to be with the Lord on May 22, 2023, in Bossier City, Louisiana.



Ruby was a woman of God who lived her life for the Lord. She attended Waller Baptist Church for 60 years until she moved to South Bossier Baptist Church. She would go to Sunday school and was a part of the Pioneer Club, which would go on different types of trips. Ruby was an amazing cook who loved to feed her family and friends. She could spend hours talking to her family. She absolutely loved her grandchildren and would do anything for them. Ruby was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed.



Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, James F. Eastridge, and W.T. Keener, Jr.; and brothers, Hagen, Stanley, and Max. She is survived by her son, Ron Eastridge and wife, Sarah; grandsons, Ronald Dean Eastridge, Jr., and Jimmy Mallahan; great-grandchildren, Kevin, Kourtney, and Kamron; great-great-grandchild, Lillieanna Rose; and brother, Larry Mosley.



Honoring Ruby as pallbearers will be Randy Wiggins, Dawson Peal, Burt Storti, Jimmy Mallahan, Ron Eastridge, Jr., and Steven Mosley.

