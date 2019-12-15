Ruby Joyce Cryer

Bossier City, LA – Funeral services for Ruby Joyce Cryer will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Dr., Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Officiating the service will be Brother James Lee.

Ruby was born on April 22, 1941 to Cleveland O. Brown and Nell Green Brown in Shreveport, Louisiana and passed away Wednesday, December 4, 2019 in Pahrump, Nevada.

Honoring Ruby as pallbearers will be Bobby Sharpley, Jr., Randy Churchwell, Riley Dan-iels, Jesse Sharpley, William Guerra and James Matlcok.

Ruby will be deeply missed by friends, family and all that knew her.