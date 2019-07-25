Rudy Vaughan

Benton, LA – Rudy Watson Vaughan of Benton, La, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Visitation will be held at Broadmoor Baptist Church from 1-3pm on Friday, July 26, followed by a celebration of Rudy’s life at 3pm. Interment will follow at the Slaughter Cemetery in Rodessa, LA.

Rudy was born in Springhill, LA on May 29, 1947. He attended Springhill High School and later attended and graduated from Louisiana Tech where he was a member of the Tech Bulldog football team. He was owner and president of Professional Loss Management in Sugar Land,Texas.

Rudy retired in 2014 and enjoyed spending time with his wife, Linda, in service to helping other people achieve their dreams and goals through their home-based business. He was a member of Broadmoor Baptist Church.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, Chester James Vaughan from Linden, TX and Jewel Arlene Watson from Burr Ferry, LA. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Chesley Vaughan, of Bakersfield, CA.

He is survived by: his wife, Linda Skaggs Vaughan; daughter, Holly Trant(Ben); daughter, Jill Vaughan; grandsons, Jesse Guidry and Jaxon Guidry. Rudy is also survived by his wife’s sons, J.J. Romano(Lindsey) and Chris Romano (Chloe) and grandchildren, Nicole Romano, Luke J. Romano, Savannah Romano and Daisy Romano.

Serving as pallbearers are J.J. Romano, Chris Romano, Baron Shields, Jackie Skaggs, Glen Murphy, Johnny Richard, Richie Goldman, Terry Vogler, Jack “Bump” Skaggs and, honorary pallbearer, Jerry Griffith.