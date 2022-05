The Bossier City Police Juvenile Division is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile.



On 5/4/2022, 11 year old Kamarion Defrank ran away from his residence in the 2500 Block of Northside Dr. In Bossier City.

Kamarion is 5’4 and 135 lbs.



He was last seen wearing long black shorts and a black shirt. He is also riding a bicycle.



Please contact the BCPD at 318-741-8610 with any information.