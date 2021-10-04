The BCPD is attempting to locate a runaway juvenile. The juvenile ran away from his home in the 2400 block of Murphy St. on August 28th, 2021. His information is listed below. If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the Bossier City Police Department at 318-741-8610 or Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100.



Jacinto Fredy Cruz-Brito



Hispanic/Male

Date of Birth: 3/15/2004 (age 17)

Height: 5’1”

Weight: 125 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Unknown clothing description



Jacinto is a Guatemalan refugee who does not speak any English.