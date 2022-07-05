Running: Parish runners fare well in Firecracker 5K

Bossier City’s Will Dart won the 38th Sportspectrum Firecracker 5K Race for Research men’s division for the second time Monday.

The race is annually held on the Fourth of July in Shreveport. The course starts and ends at Mall St. Vincent and goes through the South Highlands neighborhood.

The Spine Institute of Louisiana, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to improve current spine treatments and develop new ones through innovative research. is the title sponsor.

Dart, 20, is a former Airline and Loyola College Prep star. He is a member of LSU’s cross country and track and field teams.

Dart, who also won in 2020, covered the course in 16 minutes, 8.11 seconds. Evan Johnson, a 17-year-old Captain Shreve athlete, finished second in 16:22.56.

Bossier City’s Michael Bertsch was sixth in 16:42.53. Parkway rising junior Gabe Falting was eighth in 16:55.81. His teammate, rising junior Gary Smith, was ninth in 16:56.05.

Former Benton runners Jacob Marcinkus finished 14th and and 19th, respectively, in 17:35.73 and 17:57.43.

Benton’s Claire Allen, 14, finished sixth in the women’s division in 20:33.82. Allen was undefeated in the 1,600 at Benton Middle in the 2022 track and field season. She was also the cross country district champion.

Parkway rising junior Cheyenne Olson was seventh in 21:04.16. Bossier City’s Angel Martin was ninth in 21:12.2.

Benton rising senior Isabelle Russell finished 10th in 21:44.32. Cope Middle teacher and coach Angel Turnbow was 12th in 22.08.23.

Bossier City’s Lynn Champagne was 16th in 22:37.88 and Haughton’s Bridget Bockhaus 18th in 22:51.56.

Taylor Dare, 30, of Fort Worth, Texas, won the women’s division in 16:51.44. Shreveport’s Kaitlin Tanner was second in 19:18.25.