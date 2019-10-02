Update: Rusheon football player hospitalized after collapsing during game expected to make full recovery

A Rusheon Middle school student hospitalized Tuesday night after collapsing during an eighth-grade football game is expected to make a full recovery.

The incident occurred during the Rams’ game against North DeSoto Middle School at North DeSoto High School’s stadium, according to a KTBS report and eyewitness accounts on social media.

According to an eyewitness account on social media, the student was in his stance waiting for a play to start when he collapsed.

According to KTBS and eyewitnesses, he was administered CPR by law enforcement officers on the scene until an ambulance arrived and transported him to Willis-Knighton South. He was reportedly conscious when the ambulance left the stadium.