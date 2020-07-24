Russell Stuermann, M.D. joins Spine & Pain Specialists

Russell Stuermann, MD, an interventional pain management physician, has joined Spine & Pain Specialists in Shreveport and Bossier City. The practice includes John G. Noles, MD; David Hirsch, MD; Nancy Clearkin Germany, MD, and Steven Abney, PsyD.



Dr. Stuermann completed a fellowship in pain management at the University of Kentucky in Lexington in 2020 after practicing general anesthesia in Shreveport for eight years. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Clemson University in South Carolina and earned his medical degree from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine. He completed an anesthesia residency at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.



“During my time as an anesthesiologist, I was drawn to treatments and therapies that helped people deal with their pain,” he says. “That is why I decided to pursue a pain fellowship.” Dr. Stuermann says the best part of pain medicine is finding a way to help patients feel better. “A patient who is experiencing less pain can be more functional and go back to their families, lives, and jobs and fully participate in the things that are meaningful to them.”



Spine & Pain Specialists offers care at the WK Bossier Medical Pavilion, 2449 Hospital Drive in Bossier City, and in the WK Pierremont Medical Arts Building, 1811 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop in Shreveport. Dr. Stuermann and his partners welcome new patients and accept most insurance plans.

