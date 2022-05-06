Ruth Ann Moon

A Celebration of Life service for Ruth Ann Moon will be held at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 10:30 a.m., with Brother Joe Whitney officiating. Visitation will be held prior, also at Hill Crest, from 9:30 am. Until 10:30 p.m. Interment to follow within Hill Crest Memorial Park.



Ruth was a member of First Baptist Church Bossier and Hearts on Fire Sunday school class.



The best Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Aunt, Sister, and friend in the entire world. She will be missed greatly and we can’t wait to see her again in Heaven. Hugs and Kisses Momma.



She was preceded in death by: her parents, Albert “Doc” and Devota Evans Hayes; her husband of almost 62 years, Melvin E. Moon.



Mrs. Moon is survived by: sons, James “Butch” (wife Patti) Moon and Thomas (wife Elizabeth) Moon; daughter, Devota (husband Charles) Hare; grandchildren, Jacki Hepp, Taylor (husband Judah) Goff, Jonathan Eubanks, Joseph Eubanks, Josh (wife Jess) Cooksey and Farron Cooksey; sisters, Judy Herr and Pearl Murphy. Also left to cherish their Aunt Ruth are several nieces and nephews.



In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made, in Ruth’s honor, to either: The Lupus Foundation of America, www.lupus.org; The Gideons International, www.gideons.org or Pregnancy Crisis Centers at www.givethemoptions.com.



The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers, thoughts, and loving kindness.