Ruth Anne Havner Conklin

A Celebration of Life for Ruth Anne Havner Conklin, 80, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at Rose-Neath Funeral Home, 2201 Airline Drive Bossier City, Louisiana. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service. Burial to follow at the Rose-Neath Cemetery, 5185 Swan Lake Spur, Bossier City, Louisiana. Associate Pastor of Ye Olde Faith Baptist Church Wayne Grigsby and Pastor of Ye Olde Faith Baptist Church John Warner will be officiating.



Ruth passed away peacefully on February 27, 2023, in Bossier City, Louisiana. She was born October 9, 1942, in Hobbs, New Mexico. She was married to her soul mate and love, Ralph D. Conklin, for over 50 years. Her family was the love of her life, and she was proudly the mother of four children, seven grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren, with an 11th on the way.



Ruth (also Lovingly called Dall) loved to love on people. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the center of her world. She enjoyed attending their games and activities, completing her morning crossword puzzle, visiting her friends at Strawn’s, and shopping at Wal- Mart with her best friend and husband, Ralph. She never met a stranger and rarely forgot a face.



Ruth worked as an Administrative Assistant at the City of Shreveport and Hamel’s Amusement Park for many years. She also proudly taught school in special education in Bossier Parish, and it suited her servant’s heart and love for people. Ruth was a devout Christian and a Ye Olde Faith Baptist Church member.



Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, Margaret Strecker and Jim Strecker; daughter, Lisa Conklin Burton; and brother, Johnny Carl Gentry. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Conklin; daughter, Stacie McKeever and husband, Billy; sons, Colin Holomon and wife, Ashleigh, Cody Holomon and wife, Amber, Dalton Cherry, Randy Conklin and wife, Stacey, and Jed Conklin and wife Vaughn; grandchildren, Brennan Holomon, Briggs Holomon, Bella Holomon, Taylor Conklin and wife, Ashley, Tori Conklin, Joshua Burton, and Britney Spivey and husband, Paul; great-grandchildren, Kassidy Burton, Blake Anne Burton, Ali Burton, Parker Spivey, Brooks Spivey John Paul Spivey, and Sutton Spivey; and half-sister, Dianne Havner.



Honoring Ruth as pallbearers will be Jimmy Burton, Joshua Burton, Dalton Cherry, Taylor Conklin, Cody Holomon, Colin Holomon, Billy McKeever, and Paul Spivey. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Bob Greer and Gary Washington.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the doctors and nurses of the ICU recovery at Willis-Knighton Bossier.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, Donate to LoveShriners.org today | Shriners Hospitals for Children® (lovetotherescue.org)

