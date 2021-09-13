Ryan Douglas Stearns





Ryan Douglas Stearns went to join his friends and family in heaven on September 10, 2021, at the age of 45, after a battle with diverticulitis. He was born on December 8, 1975, in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Ryan was the son of Ted and Barbara Stearns. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Candice. They would have celebrated 22 years of marriage on September 25th. After graduating from Airline High School in 1994, he continued his education at Northeast Louisiana University graduating with a degree in Business Management. After a nineteen-year career in medical sales, he joined the Bossier Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a corrections deputy, patrol deputy, served on the Dive team, and was anxiously awaiting his position as a school resource officer at Bossier High School.



Ryan loved watching LSU Football and Baseball, and he never missed watching Dane play a sport, or coaching from the sidelines. Ryan was the life of the party. He had a way of making everyone laugh. He was a friend to so many people, including all of Dane’s friends. All the guys loved Ryan and he loved them. He was always there for them, no matter what, and they all knew that. Ryan was Macee’s biggest fan. Whether it was dancing, cheering or hunting, Ryan was there to coach, critique, and cheer her on. You never saw Ryan without a dip in his mouth or a Diet Mountain Dew in his back pocket.



Preceding Ryan in death are his mother; Barbara Stearns and brother; Robert Stearns. Ryan is survived by his wife; Candice Starr Stearns, son; Dane Ryan Stearns, daughter, Macee Marie Stearns; father, Ted Stearns; father and mother- in- law, Gary and Lorraine Starr; sisters-in-law, Crystal Gates and Val Stearns; brother-in-law, Ben Gates; nephews, Bryson Gates, Kellan and Dylan Stearns.



Visitation will be held at Cypress Baptist Church on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 from 4-6pm. Immediately following will be a celebration of life with Mark Rodie officiating; assisted by Kevin Flattman. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and “The Fellas”; Jason Darner, Lance Parker, Ryan Pierce, and Jeff Strauss.



The Stearn’s family would like to extend sincere thanks to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police and the amazing ICU team at Highland Hospital, especially ICU Nurse and Friend, David Roe. Also, sincere gratitude to Korie Frantom and Julie Martin for their genuine care, love and support.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to the trust fund set up at Citizens National Bank in Ryan’s honor to support his precious children.



“It took me 5 years of college and 19 years of chasing the almighty dollar to figure out what makes me happy. I left the corporate world to chase a passion that pays far less money, but makes me happier than I’ve ever been! I have no regrets, but I ‘parent’ differently than I did 5 years ago.”

~ Ryan Stearns