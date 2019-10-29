Safe trick or treating: Bossier City Police offer tips

The Bossier City Police Department advises children and parents to keep safety in mind while Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night Thursday, October 31, 2019. Police Chief Shane McWilliams is urging motorists to be particularly watchful of Trick-or-Treaters that evening as they go door-to-door throughout neighborhoods.

The police department also encourages parents to take advantage of organized, supervised Halloween events for their children and asks them to end door-to-door Trick-or-Treating by 8 p.m. as a courtesy to residents.

The Bossier City Police Department is offering the following safety tips to parents whose children will be out Trick-or-Treating:

Never allow children to trick-or-treat without responsible adult supervision.