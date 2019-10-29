Safe trick or treating: Bossier City Police offer tips

The Bossier City Police Department advises children and parents to keep safety in mind while Trick-or-Treating on Halloween night Thursday, October 31, 2019. Police Chief Shane McWilliams is urging motorists to be particularly watchful of Trick-or-Treaters that evening as they go door-to-door throughout neighborhoods.
The police department also encourages parents to take advantage of organized, supervised Halloween events for their children and asks them to end door-to-door Trick-or-Treating by 8 p.m. as a courtesy to residents.
The Bossier City Police Department is offering the following safety tips to parents whose children will be out Trick-or-Treating:
Never allow children to trick-or-treat without responsible adult supervision.
- Always stay in groups.
- Keep costumes simple. Avoid costumes that may block vision or cause children to trip and fall.
- Use sidewalks and stay out of the street whenever possible.
- Wear reflective clothing or bright costumes.
- Trick-or-treat only in familiar neighborhoods.
- Don’t allow children to eat treats until a responsible grownup examines them.
- Call police if any suspicious activity occurs.
- Residents are urged to hand out only manufactured, sealed candy.