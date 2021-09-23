Sakorn “Kitty” Peters





Sakorn “Kitty” Peters was born in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand, on March 12, 1949. She was 72 when she passed away, September 17, 2021.



Sakorn worked 20 plus years at the casinos and retired in 2020. Through all her medical trials and hardships, she always had the courage to fight and overcome them. She never took life for granted and lived it to the fullest. She loved to travel and spending time with her sister and brother-in-law. She was an avid foodie and enjoyed pressing her luck at the boats.



Sakorn was preceded in death by her father and mother, Prajuab and Saguan Srirada.



Sakorn is survived by her sister, Jitra “Toy” Srirada, and brother-in-law, Gary Sumerel. Along with daughter, Susan Matheny and son-in-law, Kegan Matheny. Daughter, Betty Evans, son, Tiwa Mounoum, and niece, Varinda “Pui” Miller. She is also survived by 4 grandchildren, Cross, Breck, Emma, and Ava.



Special thanks to Dr. San Pedro and to all of the staff at WK Bossier, who work tirelessly through this horrific time in our lives.

